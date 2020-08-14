Andhra Pradesh

DGP participates in I-Day rehearsals

Andhra Pradesh Police personnel conduct full-dress rehearsal for the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Police personnel conduct full-dress rehearsal for the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang participated in the Independence Day rehearsals at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and many VIPs will attend the celebrations in IGMC on Saturday.

Police and revenue officers conducted a complete review of the I-Day celebrations. Mr. Sawang reviewed the contingents and the tableaux on the ground.

Mr. Jagan’s programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Praveen Prakash, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu and other officers participated in the rehearsals.

The DGP reviewed on the security, VVIP and VIP galleries and other arrangements for the I-Day celebrations in the stadium.

Police imposed traffic restrictions on M.G. Road and Eluru Road and diversions on the National Highways as a security measure on Saturday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2020 4:48:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/dgp-participates-in-i-day-rehearsals/article32355084.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story