DGP orders probe into supply of ‘erroneous data’ to NCRB

Notices issued to the officers and staff of DCRB and CCRB

The police have issued memos to the officers and other staff working in the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) of Chittoor and Visakhapatnam Rural districts and the staff working in the Visakhapatnam City Crime Records Bureau (CCRB) for “sending incorrect data” to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Cases against police

The DCRB and the CCRB officials have allegedly sent “erroneous data” pertaining to the cases booked against the police personnel in their respective jurisdictions.

While the actual figure was only 111, they had sent the number of cases as 1,681, which was incorporated in the 2020 data released by the NCRB.

The Chittoor DCRB had put the number of cases at 409 while the actual figure was only four. The Visakhapatnam Rural police said that 972 cases had been registered while the actual number was only two. Similarly, the Visakhapatnam CCRB had put the number of cases at 257 while the actual was only one.

Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang has ordered an inquiry into the “negligence of a few officers and staff,” which has damaged the State’s reputation.

‘SCRB too at fault’

Mr. Sawang has also expressed his anger over the Station Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) for forwarding the data without cross-checking the figures with the concerned officers.

“Action will be taken against the negligent staff for sending wrong information to the NCRB,” a senior police officer told The Hindu on Tuesday.