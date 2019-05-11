DGP opens CID office

Director General of Police R.P. Thakur inaugurated the new Regional Office headquarters of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of police, at Pineapple Colony, near Arilova, here on Friday.

According to officials, the new headquarters building which was constructed at a cost of ₹2.39 crore, was completed in three years. The building accommodates wings like economic offences, protection of civil rights and a few others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thakur said that the office will deal with the cases reported in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts in North Andhra Pradesh. At present, the regional office is dealing 207 cases, in which 77 cases are under trial and there are over 1.9 lakh victims in the cases related to Economic Offences Wing of the CID.

He said that the CID is investigating some major cases, including Ratnachal Express train arson case, and a few others. He said investigation will be speeded up and justice will be done to all the victims in the chit fund cases.

According to a few officials, about 130 cases are under investigation with the CID and the Economic Offences wing of is dealing with 34 cases, including ponzi chit fund companies and multi-crore real-estate related scams. The deposits mobilised by the fraud companies were used to purchase land and others.