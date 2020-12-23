DGP lauds services of APSP personnel

Gautam Sawang presents awards to the best performers

Thirty eight personnel of the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) of different battalions across the State received the DGP’s Commendation Disc Awards for meritorious service during calamities, maintaining law and order and other duties. Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang presented the awards at a programme held at 6th Battalion, Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday.

For the first time, DGP’s Commendation Disc Awards were presented to the APSP personnel. Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and APSP Inspector General of Police Sankha Brata Bagchi, 6th Battalion commandant Deepika M. Patil and other officers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sawang said APSP force was contributing for civil police in tackling law and order and was the backbone for Greyhounds and Octopus and other specialised forces in combating Maoists and terror groups.

The special force was playing a key role in providing security to the VVIPs and VIPs and was aiding Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) in this regard, the DGP said.

“Not only in A.P., the APSP personnel extended their services during calamities and other emergencies in Assam, Nagaland and other States. The AP State Disaster Response Force, created from APSP, is also doing commendable job on par with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and saved many lives,” Mr. Sawang said.

Later, he interacted with the families of the APSP personnel, band party and the officers who attended the programme from different districts and enquired about their problems, if any.

