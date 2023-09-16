HamberMenu
DGP inspects arrangements for Tirumala Brahmotsavams

September 16, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
DGP Rajendranath Reddy inspecting the arrangements made for Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Saturday.

DGP Rajendranath Reddy inspecting the arrangements made for Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

DGP Rajendranath Reddy on Saturday inspected the arrangements made for Tirumala Brahmotsavams scheduled to take off on September 18.

Speaking to the media he said over 3,782 police personnel have been drafted for security of which 2,622 personnel will be deployed in the first phase and the others will be deployed on the day of Garuda Seva on September 22nd.

Surveillance has been stepped up on both the ghat roads and footpaths, and the services of Octopus, bomb disposal and dog squads roped-in.

All precautionary measures are in place to avoid any possible stampede in the galleries around the mada streets during the daily processions of the deity with a more focus on entry and exit points.

The entire town will be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and constantly monitored by security personnel at the Command Control Centre. Ten police sub-control rooms have also been set up in addition to the deployment of women welfare department personnel to assist the devotees.

Geo-tagging will be provided to all children, senior and special citizens visiting the town.

The department has already identified certain points vulnerable to chain snatching and baggage thefts. To check the menace, about 220 crime department personnel have been pressed into duty. The services of other States’ police also will be taken in identifying the habituated and old criminals.

DIGs Rajasekhar Babu, Ravi Prakash, SPs Parameshwar Reddy, Tirumalesh, and TTD CVSO Narasimha Kishore also took part in the inspections.

