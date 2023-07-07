DGP inaugurates badminton court at Police Officers’ Guest House

July 07, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy inaugurated a badminton synthetic court at Police Officers’ Guest House in Vijayawada on Friday.

Later, he played badminton with NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Eluru Range DIG G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, retired DIG B. Srinivasulu and other officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DGP asked the police personnel to exercise, practice yoga, and play sports and games for maintaining fitness. The badminton court was arranged with all the required facilities, he said.

“Police are doing round-the-clock duties. To get relief from stress and for maintaining good health, officers should play games and sports, and spend some time with their families,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

He interacted with the officers and enquired about the facilities in the guest house.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.