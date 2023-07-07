ADVERTISEMENT

DGP inaugurates badminton court at Police Officers’ Guest House

July 07, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Staff Reporter

DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy playing badminton after inaugurating a synthetic court at Police Officers’ Guest House in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy inaugurated a badminton synthetic court at Police Officers’ Guest House in Vijayawada on Friday.

Later, he played badminton with NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Eluru Range DIG G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, retired DIG B. Srinivasulu and other officers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The DGP asked the police personnel to exercise, practice yoga, and play sports and games for maintaining fitness. The badminton court was arranged with all the required facilities, he said.

“Police are doing round-the-clock duties. To get relief from stress and for maintaining good health, officers should play games and sports, and spend some time with their families,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

He interacted with the officers and enquired about the facilities in the guest house.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US