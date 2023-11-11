ADVERTISEMENT

DGP directs Police Commissioners, SPs to step up vigil on illegal firecracker stalls, traders

November 11, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

1,223 persons bound over, 60 cases booked, notices served on 429 traders; firecrackers worth ₹42.36 lakh seized in raids across State, says K.V. Rajendranath Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Workers setting up stalls where firecrackers will be sold, ahead of Deepavali in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Director General of Police (DGP) K. V. Rajendranath Reddy has directed the Commissioners of Police and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to conduct raids on illegal firecracker godowns and stalls across the State.

He said that licenses were issued to 3,856 traders to sell firecrackers in the State, and said that the unit heads of all districts should take steps for taking safety precautions at the shops.

“The traders should not set up godowns and firecracker stalls in residential areas, near hospitals, educational institutions and at public places. They should strictly follow fire safety precautions, should not engage children for work, and keep sand buckets and water ready as a precautionary measure. The public are requested to call the 100 or 112 helplines in case of an emergency, and stern action would be taken against the sellers who violate the orders,” the DGP said in a release on Friday.

No trader shall conduct sales after 5 p.m. on the day of Deepavali, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said, adding that licensed traders should follow timings and should not sell bulk stocks to unauthorised sellers.

