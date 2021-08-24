DGP celebrates ‘rakhi’ festival with orphan children

VIJAYAWADA

24 August 2021 04:11 IST

It was a day to remember for many orphan and semi-orphan children, who celebrated ‘rakhi festival’, with Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

The DGP and other police officers invited the special guests by offering flowers and sweets to the children to the A. P. Police Headquarters, at Mangalagiri, on Monday.

Children who were rescued during ‘Operation Muskaan’ and during the special drives conducted by police, women development and child welfare, juvenile welfare and labour departments, met the DGP and tied ‘rakhis’ to him.

Mr. Sawang said the children rescued during the special drives were being provided shelter in various Child Care Institutions (CCIs) and shelter homes. He enquired about the facilities in the CCIs and asked them to take COVID-19 precautions.

The DGP inquired about their whereabouts, parents and other family members and directed the officers to make efforts to trace their blood relatives and reunite them with their families.

Later, Mr. Sawang offered chocolates, sweets, biscuits and toys to the children.