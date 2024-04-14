DGP asks police officials to step up security for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

April 14, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has asked the Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the State to step up security for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visits.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy, who reviewed security for the Chief Minister on April 14 (Sunday), enquired about the stone pelting on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the latter’s ‘Memantha Siddam’ meeting in Vijayawada.

“A report on the incident and the progress in the investigation has been submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) . Six teams have been formed to probe into the attack on the Chief Minister. The police are examining the mobile call data related to the Dhabakotlu Centre where the incident occurred on April 13 (Saturday) evening,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

More than 1,000 police personnel including several IPS officers, Additional SPs and DSPs were deployed as part of the bandobust for the Chief Minister’s tour in Vijayawada. Besides, spotters, counter Intelligence police, Special Intelligence Bureau, Special Branch and other wings were also deployed for security, the DGP said.

“The police are doing everything possible to identify the culprits,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.