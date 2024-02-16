DGP appreciates A.P. Commando Team for winning overall AIPCC competition

February 16, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Director General of Police (DGP), K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, appreciated the Andhra Pradesh Police Commando team, which bagged the overall championship in the 14th All India Police Commando Competitions (AIPCC) 2023-24. Players of the team met the DGP at the State police headquarters at Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Mr. Reddy said that the A.P. Police has organised the AIPCC at the Greyhounds Regional Training Centre in Visakhapatnam from January 18 to 30. He commended Additional DGP Greyhounds R.K. Meena, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and DIG (Greyhounds) Koya Praveen for successfully organising the competition.

In total 23 teams from different States participated in the competitions; out of ten events, the A.P. Police Commando team won five, thus winning the overall championship.

The DGP said that the police department was prioritising games and sports and was encouraging the players in different wings. “Games and sports will help to relieve stress and maintain good health,” he said, urging the police officers to actively participate in sports event.

Additional DG (Law and Order) Shankha Brata Bagchi, IG (Sports), K.V. Mohan Rao and other officers were among those who met Mr. Reddy.