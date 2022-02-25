DGP and APPSC Chairman meet Governor

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Mr. Reddy explained to the Governor the law and order situation in the State and the reforms being taken up in the Police Department.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman D. Gautam Sawang too met the Governor.

The government had released the job calendar for providing employment to the youth, and the APPSC was taking up recruitment accordingly, the Chairman told the Governor.

Mr. Harichandan asked Mr. Sawang to take up the recruitment in a transparent way, without giving scope for legal problems.

Special Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, Raj Bhavan Joint Secretary Shyam Prasad, Deputy Secretary Sanyasi Rao, and Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata were present.