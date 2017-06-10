DGP admits to lapses in probe

Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao has admitted that shoddy investigation in the case relating to kidnap of a minor girl helped the accused get away.

“We have not acted promptly. I am unhappy with the response of the police, who were not up to the mark,” Mr. Rao told mediapersons after producing the accused, a 45-year-old BSF jawan Srirama Nageswara Rao.

The DGP said had the local police acted promptly on the leads in the first 72 hours, the man would have been arrested before crossing the Srate’s border.

On April 21, the Bhattiprolu police filed a missing case, but later changed the sections. It was not until Chairperson of Mahila Commission N. Rajakumari raised the issue with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that the police stepped up the investigation.

The DGP expressed serious concern over the alarming increase in girl missing cases and said that it was the responsibility of social institutions and peer groups to keep a check on anti-social elements.

“In Bapatla sub division alone, there were 13 cases relating to young girls going away from their homes. The State, the police, society and the media has a responsibility to arrest the dangerous trend,” the DGP said.