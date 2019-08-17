DG Shipping starts inquiry into ship fire

Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar said here on Friday that a team has been formed to inquire into the recent fire accident aboard an offshore supply vessel.

The team is assessing the cause behind the fire and will submit a casualty investigation report after which action would be initiated and steps taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

A major fire broke out on the offshore supply vessel Coastal Jaguar off the Visakhapatnam coast on Monday. Of the 29 crew members on board, 27 were rescued by personnel of the Indian Coast Guard and Visakhapatnam Port Trust. One crew member was killed in the mishap and one is still missing.

“Accidents happen in spite of taking all precautions. Still, compared to roads and railways, shipping is much safer as it is heavily regulated and the most insured. We are conducting an inquiry into the Vizag mishap. We have to ascertain the causes,” Mr. Amitabh Kumar said.

In total, 15 persons suffered injuries in the incident of whom 10 suffered over 30-60% burns. Three of the injured are still battling for life with 90% burns.