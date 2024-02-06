Deworming tablets to be given to 1.32 crore children in Andhra Pradesh on February 9

February 06, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State Medical Health and Family Welfare Department will distribute deworming medicines to 1.32 crore children in the age bracket of 1 to 19 years in educational institutes across the State as part of the National Deworming Day programme on February 9 (Friday).

The required quantity of Albendazole tablets has been given to 55,608 Anganwadi centres, 33,666 government and private schools, 3,307 junior colleges in the State, Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu said in a press statement.

Albendazole 400 mg chewable tablet is administered bi-annually to children to reduce Soil Transmitted Helminths (STH) in them. In the State, the STH prevalence is 34%, as per Mr. Krishna Babu.

He said 3,850 nodal officers, who have been appointed for the programme, and Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) will be taking care of the conduct of the programme.

Worm infections can interfere with nutrient intake which in turn can lead to anemia, malnourishment and can impair mental and physical development. Infected children are often too sick or tired to concentrate at school, or to attend to other activities, he said.

National Deworming Day (NDD) is observed on February 10 every year in the country. As per the Health Department, those children who missed getting the medicines on February 9 will be given the same on February 16.

In case of children developing side effects, teachers have been told to contact the nearest PHC or ANMs.

