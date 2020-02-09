Deworming drive to cover over 9 lakh students in Chittoor

As many as 9,00,323 children in the age group of 1-19 will be covered by the Chittoor district medical and health department authorities for the National Deworming Day scheduled on Monday. The drive will cover 11,203 educational institutions in all, including primary and high schools and junior colleges.

Rashtriya Bala Swastha Karyakramam (RBSK) District Coordinator A. Sudarsan, addressing the mediapersons here on Sunday, said that the students would be administered one dose of Albendazole-400 mg tablet as part of the drive that would be organized at all government schools and junior colleges. A buffer stock of over 50,000 tablets is being maintained, he added.

He appealed to the teachers, medical and paramedical staff to execute the drive post the lunch. Mr. Sudarsan also informed them that Albendazole tablets were harmless and that they would work effectively in augmenting iron and haemoglobin levels among students. The field staff has been already given the orientation regarding the drive, he said.

The RBSK official said that the National Deworming Day would be observed in coordination with the departments of education, Integrated Child Development Services(ICDS), Zilla Parishad, municipalities and municipal corporations, rural water works and social welfare.

Those who miss the drive would be administered the tablets on February 17, Mr. Sudarsan said.