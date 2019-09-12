Devotional fervour marksimmersion of Ganesh idols

Devotees in large numbers carrying Vinayaka idols on tractors, mini-trucks and other vehicles thronged the picturesque Kothapatnam beach for immersion in the sea as the 11-day Ganesh festival came to a close in Prakasam district on Thursday.

Amid tight security by the police, the immersion of Ganesh idols also went on smoothly at others beaches like Vaderu, Madanuru and Pakala till late in the night.

Women played holi for some time after distributing a variety of mouth-watering dishes offered to Lord Lambodara as ‘prasadam’ with the Ganesh idols of different sizes and shapes being mounted on vehicles after performing special prayers.

Women also offered ‘harati’ to the elephant-headed god with a wish to come back again for the celebrations next year. Young and old alike danced to rythemic drum beatings by percussionists. Crackers were burst before the grand processions meandered through lanes to the seashore with devotees raising slogans hailing ‘Ganesh Maharaj’.

Swimmers deployed

Expert swimmers with life jackets were deployed on the seashore by the police to rescue any person going astray while having a holy dip in the sea after immersion.

Fishermen had a field day as the revellers paid them well for facilitating immersion of the idols in the sea.