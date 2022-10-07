Andhra Pradesh: Devotees wait for over 30 hours for darshan at Tirumala temple

Darshan lines spill out of the Vaikuntam queue complex, extending for four kilometres on the Silathoranam road, at Tirumala.

ADVERTISEMENT

A heavy rush of devotees was witnessed at the Lord Venkateswara temple for the second day in a row on Friday.

The waiting time for darshan extended beyond 30 hours as the queue lines stretched to over four kilometres outside the Vaikuntam queue complex. The Narayangiri gardens, which has several massive halls that can accommodate over 15,000 devotees, were also packed to capacity.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) personnel were on their heels running from pillar to post meeting the requirements of the devotees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Srivari seva volunteers had a tough time supplying drinking water, buttermilk and food packets to those waiting in the queue lines.

Devotees were asked to join darshan lines at Kalyana vedika and Papavinasanam road junction and take the newly-constructed Outer Ring Road (ORR) to reach the Vaikuntam complex.

Though the town experienced showers in the early hours of the day, pilgrims were not subjected to any difficulty as they had already entered the complex by then.

The trekking routes from Alipiri and Srivari Mettu also experienced high footfalls.

Things were no different at the cottage allotment counters and Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC)s which buzzed with activity.

The TTD management appealed to the devotees to take note of the conditions and plan their visit to the temple accordingly.

Senior officials attributed the surge in the devotees to a series of holidays that dotted the week and anticipated the situation to last till Sunday.