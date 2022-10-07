Andhra Pradesh: Devotees wait for over 30 hours for darshan at Tirumala temple

Heavy rush continues for second consecutive day

The Hindu Bureau TIRUMALA
October 07, 2022 18:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Darshan lines spill out of the Vaikuntam queue complex, extending for four kilometres on the Silathoranam road, at Tirumala.

ADVERTISEMENT

A heavy rush of devotees was witnessed at the Lord Venkateswara temple for the second day in a row on Friday.

The waiting time for darshan extended beyond 30 hours as the queue lines stretched to over four kilometres outside the Vaikuntam queue complex. The Narayangiri gardens, which has several massive halls that can accommodate over 15,000 devotees, were also packed to capacity.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) personnel were on their heels running from pillar to post meeting the requirements of the devotees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Srivari seva volunteers had a tough time supplying drinking water, buttermilk and food packets to those waiting in the queue lines.

Devotees were asked to join darshan lines at Kalyana vedika and Papavinasanam road junction and take the newly-constructed Outer Ring Road (ORR) to reach the Vaikuntam complex.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Though the town experienced showers in the early hours of the day, pilgrims were not subjected to any difficulty as they had already entered the complex by then.

The trekking routes from Alipiri and Srivari Mettu also experienced high footfalls.

Things were no different at the cottage allotment counters and Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC)s which buzzed with activity.

The TTD management appealed to the devotees to take note of the conditions and plan their visit to the temple accordingly.

Senior officials attributed the surge in the devotees to a series of holidays that dotted the week and anticipated the situation to last till Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app