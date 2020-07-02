Devotees urged not to go on Giri Pradakshina

Assistant Commissioner of Police (West Sub-Division) G. Swaroopa Rani appealed to devotees not to come out for Giri Pradakshana, slated on July 4, as the annual event conducted at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lakhs of devotees take part in the annual event in which they trek for 32 km starting from Toli Pavancha located at the Simhachalam temple. The trek proceeds through Adavivaram, Mudasarlova, Hanumanthuwaka Junction, Jodugullapalem, Appughar, MVP Colony, HB Colony, Port Stadium, Murali Nagar, Madhavadhara, Gopalapatnam, Prahaladapuram and Gosala before returning to Toli Pavancha. Devotees also celebrate Aashada Pournami on July 5.
At present, there are over 200 cluster containment zones in the district with 976 COVID-19 cases as on July 1. Earlier in April, the Chandanotsavam annual event of the main deity was also celebrated in the absence of devotees.
