Devotees turn up in large numbers at Kotappakonda

‘Prabhas’ add colour to the festivities

The illuminated ‘prabhas’ were a treat to watch from the Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Temple atop Kotappakonda near Narsaraopet. Over one lakh devotees thronged the temple on Maha Sivaratri. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Maha Sivaratri was a grand affair in the district as devotees turned up in large numbers at Lord Siva temples, such as the Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Devastanam at Kotappakonda, Sri Amareswara Swamy Devastanam in Amaravathi and other temples at Govada and Pedakakani.

The Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Temple atop Kotappakonda near Narasaraopet witnessed a huge surge of devotees since early morning, with many trekking up the hill. MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy offered silk vastrams to the presiding deity. Narsaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu, MLC Lella Appireddy, MLC Janga Krishna Murthy and Dokka Manijya Vara Prasada Rao, DIG Ch. Trivikram Verma and chairman of Vignan Group Lavu Rathaiah also visited the temple.

A religious fervour permeated the early morning air as hundreds of devotees made their way to the hill shrine of Kotappakonda.

Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni oversaw the security arrangements.

The surge of devotees that began in the early hours peaked towards the evening. Illuminated ‘prabhas’ dotted the skyline. A ground was earmarked for erecting the prabhas.