Devotees to get chance to render bhajans at TTD temples

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Monday asked the officials to come up with an action plan to provide an opportunity to the interested devotees to voluntarily render bhajans at all the TTD-run temples.

At a review meeting at TTD administrative buildings in Tirupati, Mr. Jawahar Reddy also instructed the IT officials to develop an exclusive software application for the benefit of bhajan mandalis and artists.

Those who did not get an opportunity to perform at Nada Neerajana mandapam also can apply, he said.

Plans are also afoot to organise Sri Venkateswara puja and Bhagawad Gita parayanam at all the TTD temples in the State on every Saturday.

About 502 temples have been constructed in the Agency and backward areas, and local organisers should initiate steps for the conduct of bhajans in their respective localities for which bhajan materials have already been supplied, he said.