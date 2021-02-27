Devotees to be permitted to take part in arjitha sevas from Ugadi

Initially, a limited number pilgrims could be allowed in strict adherence to COVID protocols.

Tirumala

27 February 2021 23:42 IST

Decision subject to the restoration of normal conditions

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board of trustees has resolved to allow devotees to take part in various arjitha sevas performed inside the temple from Ugadi, the Telugu New Year day.

Briefing the media along with Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Saturday said the decision was strictly subject to the restoration of normal conditions in the country in the wake of encouraging signs of recovery from the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

“Even though there is a fear of a second wave and a couple of States already registering an increase in the cases, let us wish the pandemic subsides at the earliest by the grace of Lord,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

Primarily it was felt to allow devotees in a limited number in strict adherence to COVID protocols, he said.

It was on March 20 last year that the devotees were last allowed to take part in the sevas inside the temple.

The board also unanimously passed a resolution requesting the Union government to declare cow as a national animal. It also resolved to request the government of Uttar Pradesh for allotment of land at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple of Lord Venkateswara or a pilgrim amenities complex as the case may be subject to the conditions of allotment.

It was decided to fix an early muhurtham for laying of foundation stone for the construction of temples of Lord Venkateswara at Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Mumbai, introduce Annadanam on the Srinivasa Mangapuram foot path, fix energy meters at all the cottages and guest houses at Tirumala and espouse the usage of green power and spike the ever growing carbon bill.

The board also resolved to request the government to attach priority to its employees working at Tirumala in the ongoing vaccination drive.

A road map along with a set of guidelines to be prepared in the taking over of temples and sanctioning of kalyana mandapams ensuring dhoopa, deepa and naivedhyams at all the deserving temples.

All the Vedic schools and patasalas in the State to be brought under the umbrella of Sri Venkateswara Veda Vignana Peetam and to develop a pediatric-cardiology block at BIRRD hospital with a budget outlay of Rs. 9 crore.

The board also gave its nod for the introduction of ‘Tulabharam’ (an age old practice of weighing oneself with provisions like rice, wheat, jaggery, sugar, currency coins etc and donating it to the presiding deity) at the temple of goddess Padmavati in Tiruchanoor on the similar lines of Tirumala temple.