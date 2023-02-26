HamberMenu
Devotees throng Vizianagaram’s Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple for annual celebrations

February 26, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees offering prayers in Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

Thousands of devotees participated in the 25th annual celebrations at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district. This despite temperature crossed 35 degree Celsius after 2 p.m. Among the devotees was Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao. Former MLA of Cheepurupalli Gadde Baburao offered jewellery worth ₹6.5 lakh to the presiding deity. He said that the celebration began in 1997 when he was an MLA and continued without break for 25 years. Temple committee chairman Ippili Suryaprakasha Rao and others made arrangements for hassle-free darshan with separate queues. The festival will continue till February 28.

