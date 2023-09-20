Devotees throng Tirumala to witness Simha Vahanam procession

September 20, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The grand ‘Simha Vahanam’ procession was organised on the third day of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Wednesday. The deity adorned with rare jewels and seated in yoga posture was the cynosure of all eyes.

Many queued up along the mada streets to witness the royal parade, with a large contingent of Sri Vaishnavite scholars led by both the pontiffs of the hill temple preceding the procession. At the forefront were half a dozen caparisoned elephants, bulls and horses.

Special cultural troupes from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in addition to traditional drummers from Maharashtra and Kolattam teams from Vijayawada enthralled the devout.

Snapana Thirumanjanam dominated the religious proceedings post-noon, wherein the utsava deities were uniquely adorned with garlands made up of Basil leaves, lotus, almonds and anjeer.

Extensive parking had been arranged for at the old Alipiri check point for two-wheelers, the use of which, however, would be restricted from 6 p.m. on Thursday evening to 6 a.m. on Saturday in connection with the auspicious Garuda Seva on Friday night, according to sources.

TTD said several Hindu organisations donate gargantuan umbrellas to the temple on the eve of the Garuda Seva.

The day climaxed with the procession of Mutyapu pandiri vahanam in the night.

