HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees throng Tirumala to witness Simha Vahanam procession

September 20, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees taking part in the procession of Simha Vahanam on the third day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Wednesday.

Devotees taking part in the procession of Simha Vahanam on the third day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Wednesday.

The grand ‘Simha Vahanam’ procession was organised on the third day of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Wednesday. The deity adorned with rare jewels and seated in yoga posture was the cynosure of all eyes.

Many queued up along the mada streets to witness the royal parade, with a large contingent of Sri Vaishnavite scholars led by both the pontiffs of the hill temple preceding the procession. At the forefront were half a dozen caparisoned elephants, bulls and horses.

Special cultural troupes from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in addition to traditional drummers from Maharashtra and Kolattam teams from Vijayawada enthralled the devout.

Snapana Thirumanjanam dominated the religious proceedings post-noon, wherein the utsava deities were uniquely adorned with garlands made up of Basil leaves, lotus, almonds and anjeer.

Extensive parking had been arranged for at the old Alipiri check point for two-wheelers, the use of which, however, would be restricted from 6 p.m. on Thursday evening to 6 a.m. on Saturday in connection with the auspicious Garuda Seva on Friday night, according to sources.

TTD said several Hindu organisations donate gargantuan umbrellas to the temple on the eve of the Garuda Seva.

The day climaxed with the procession of Mutyapu pandiri vahanam in the night.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.