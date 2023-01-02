HamberMenu
Devotees throng temples to offer special prayers on Mukkoti Ekadasi in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts

Long queues witnessed since morning for Uttara Dwara Darshanam

January 02, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

Undeterred by heavy rain, people thronged temples in a big way in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts for Uttara Dwara Darshanam on Vaikunta (Mukkoti) Ekadasi on Monday.

Devotees formed long queues at the Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Ring Road and the TTD temple near the Balaji junction in Vizianagaram. The TTD temple and the Shiva Balaji temple in Srikakulam witnessed arrival of devotees since early hours. The Shiva Balaji temple priest Gopinambala Sitaramacharyulu performed ‘abhisekham’ to the presiding deity.

Having the darshan of the presiding deity through the north entrance is considered auspicious on Mukkoti Ekadasi.

The Ashtalakshmi temples in the two districts, the Arasavilli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple of Srikakulam, the Ramateertham and Ramanarayanam temples in Vizianagaram district also witnessed huge rush since morning. The Ramanarayanam temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas performed ‘abhisekham’ to the deity of Sri Lakshmi Narayanamurthy on the temple premises.

