Devotees throng temples as Karthika Pournami celebrations unfold in Chittoor district

Published - November 15, 2024 06:46 pm IST - CHITTOOR

In light of the increased devotee footfall, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation arranges additional bus services to facilitate easy access to Shiva temples

K Umashanker
Celebrations unfolded across Chittoor district as thousands of devotees flocked to Shiva temples on Friday to observe the auspicious Karthika Pournami, the full moon night in the month of Karthika.

To ensure the safety of the devotees, district police implemented extensive security measures at prominent temples such as Moghili, Bugga, Kaigal, and Mallappakonda.

In light of the increased devotee footfall, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) arranged additional bus services to facilitate easy access to the Shaivite temples.

Starting from 3:00 a.m., several women devotees arrived at the temples carrying lamps and performing sacred rituals. They lit these lamps with five different types of oil, including ghee, as part of their offerings to the images of Lord Shiva, which were adorned with fresh bilva leaves.

The five-day Maha-Rudrabhishekam ritual culminated at the Moghili temple, featuring a significant ceremony known as Poornahuti, attended by thousands of devotees.

‘Vanabhojans’

The month of Karthika is also known for its quality of shared devotion and community gatherings, with villagers organising vanabhojans (picnics) in large numbers.

Families, friends, and relatives from numerous villages across the combined Chittoor district embark on these outings, often setting up their gatherings in picturesque forested areas near Nagari, Karveti Nagaram, Palamaner, and Kuppam.

However, the cultural significance of this month extends beyond the district as devotees from the States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka make the journey to the historic Shiva temples in Chittoor.

Conversely, an estimated five lakh devotees from the district pilgrimage to Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, with participation peaking during the lighting of sacred lamps atop the Arunachala hillock.

Additionally, well-known religious sites such as Kotilingala and Dharmasthala in Karnataka attract numerous worshipers from Chittoor.

