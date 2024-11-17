ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees throng Srisailam temple

Published - November 17, 2024 08:20 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Huge rush of devotees at the Lord Shiva temple in Srisailam on Sunday.

Srisailam temple officials will hold the ‘Laksha Deepotsavam’ and ‘Pushkarini Harathi’ on November 18 (Monday), considered auspicious during ‘Karthika Masam’.

Lamps will be lit around the ‘Pushkarini’ area as part of Laksha Deepotsavam. From 6.30 p.m. onwards, ‘Dasadisa Harathi’ will be offered to the presiding deities — Goddess Bhramarambha and Mallikarjuna Swamy, and to the Pushkarini.

Meanwhile, the Lord Shiva temple witnessed a sea of devotees on Sunday. Temple authorities made all arrangements for the hassle-free darshan to devotees and ensured that there is no inconvenience to the pilgrims.

