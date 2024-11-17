Devotees throng Srisailam temple

Srisailam temple officials will hold the ‘Laksha Deepotsavam’ and ‘Pushkarini Harathi’ on November 18 (Monday), considered auspicious during ‘Karthika Masam’.

Lamps will be lit around the ‘Pushkarini’ area as part of Laksha Deepotsavam. From 6.30 p.m. onwards, ‘Dasadisa Harathi’ will be offered to the presiding deities — Goddess Bhramarambha and Mallikarjuna Swamy, and to the Pushkarini.

Meanwhile, the Lord Shiva temple witnessed a sea of devotees on Sunday. Temple authorities made all arrangements for the hassle-free darshan to devotees and ensured that there is no inconvenience to the pilgrims.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.