Andhra Pradesh

Devotees throng Srisailam temple

Devotees taking a dip in the Krishna at Srisailam on Monday

Devotees taking a dip in the Krishna at Srisailam on Monday   | Photo Credit: U_SUBRAMANYAM

Officials allow ‘darshan’’ from 4 a.m.

With Tuesday being Karthika Pournami, devotees flocked to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Temple on Monday. As it was the auspicious second Monday of the Karthika Masam, numerous devotees reached on Monday itself.

The temple authorities opened the gates at 3 a.m, and started letting devotees in from 4 a.m., which is about half an hour early than regular days. Moreover, the authorities have also stopped all ‘Abhishekam’ and ‘Kumkuma Archana’ activities in the temple. All the devotees were only allowed ‘darshan’ of the presiding deities.

The authorities have also given water and snacks to the devotees waiting in the serpentine queue line. They have also decided to give milk in the mornings to the devotees.

The devotees marking the auspicious day took a dip in the Patala Ganga. Later they released Karthika deepams on Krishna River.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 3:58:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/devotees-throng-srisailam-temple/article29947842.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY