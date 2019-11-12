Devotees throng Srisailam temple

With Tuesday being Karthika Pournami, devotees flocked to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Temple on Monday. As it was the auspicious second Monday of the Karthika Masam, numerous devotees reached on Monday itself.
The temple authorities opened the gates at 3 a.m, and started letting devotees in from 4 a.m., which is about half an hour early than regular days. Moreover, the authorities have also stopped all ‘Abhishekam’ and ‘Kumkuma Archana’ activities in the temple. All the devotees were only allowed ‘darshan’ of the presiding deities.
The authorities have also given water and snacks to the devotees waiting in the serpentine queue line. They have also decided to give milk in the mornings to the devotees.
The devotees marking the auspicious day took a dip in the Patala Ganga. Later they released Karthika deepams on Krishna River.
