Devotees throng Srisailam temple for Sivaratri

Many of them trekked through Nallamala forest route braving hot sun

Devotees on their way to Srisailam through the Nallamala forest route on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Many of them trekked through Nallamala forest route braving hot sun

People thronged the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in large numbers using all modes of transport on Saturday. Many who had vowed to reach the temple on foot, took the Nallamala forest route via Venkatapuram to reach the temple on time for Sivaratri on March 1.

Police kept a watch on the movement of devotees en route and several non-governmental organisations distributed food, buttermilk and water along the pathway. Adults, children, and the disabled all enthusiastically walked in the hot sun with mercury crossing 35° Celcius.

Meanwhile, temple executive officer S. Lavanna and his wife presented silk robes to the presiding deities on behalf of the State government.

Kolatam, Chekkabhajana, and other traditional art forms were on full display at the temple town and Ravana Vahanaseva was organised in the evening as part of the 11-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavams.

Special puja to Chandiswara Swamy, homam and Pradosha Kala Puja were performed. Every inch of the temple town was fully occupied and more devotees are expected to reach by Sunday afternoon for darshan from midnight or early hours of Tuesday.