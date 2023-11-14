HamberMenu
Devotees throng Siva temples on the first day of Karthika Masam in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts

November 14, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Priest Naidugari Rajasekhar performing abhisekham at Srimukhalingam temple in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

With the beginning of auspicious Karthika Masam on Tuesday, devotees thronged Lord Siva’s temples in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

The Goddess Pasupathinatheswara temple in Vizianagram has replicas of 12 Jyotirlingams located in different parts of the country.

Ksheerabhisekham was performed at Srimukhalingam, one of the oldest Siva temples, located at Jalumuru of Srikakulam district.

The temple complex has three temples Madhukeswara, Someswara and Bhimeswara. The chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar explained the importance of the temple which was constructed during Eastern Ganga Dynasty.

