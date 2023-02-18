ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees throng Shiva temples on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri

February 18, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Abhisekham being performed on the Shivalingam in the Srimukhalingam temple of Srikakulam district on Saturday.

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

Shiva temples across Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts witnessed a heavy rush of devotees from Saturday early morning on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

The famous Srimukhalingeswara Swamy temple at Srimukha Lingam in Jalumuru mandal of Srikakulam district wore a festive look with devotees coming from as far as Parlakhemundi in Odisha, thronging for darshanam. Chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar, who performed rudrabhisekham on the Shivalingam, said that the temple would get national heritage structure status soon.

Devotees formed long queues from early morning at Endala Mallikarjuna Swamy temple of Tekkali division, Umarudra Koteswara Swamy temple and Shiva Balaji temple of Srikakulam town. Several public representatives visited Umarudra Koteswara Swamy temple, which was constructed 120 years ago on the banks of Nagavali River.

As for Vizianagaram, Sri Pasupathinatheswara Alayam on Ring road in Vizianagaram was abuzz with religious activities. The Brahmakumaris organised a devotional exhibition with replicas of Dwadasa Jyotirlingas at Pradeep Nagar.

S. Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao and others offered prayers at Punyagiri temple near Sringavarapu Kota. The rush was unprecedented at Ramateertham temple, where, devotees believe, Lord Rama offered special prayers to Lord Shiva.

APSRTC operated special buses to Ramateertham and Punyagiri temples. The temple management has made arrangements for Sunday as well as devotees would offer prayers again after completion of Shivaratri Jagaranam.

