Devotees throng Shiva temples on second ‘Kartika Somavaram’

The Hindu Bureau VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:
November 08, 2022 09:23 IST

Priests offering prayers in Pasupathinatheswara Swamy temple of Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers in Pasupathinatheswara Swamy temple at Ring Road area in Vizianagaram on November 7 (Monday). They witnessed the ‘Rudrabhisekham’ and other pujas performed at the temple, marking the second ‘Kartika Somavaram’,the second Monday of the month of Kartika.

Temple trustees Gudisa Srinivasa Rao and Cherukuri Sridhar made arrangements for the devotees who came from different parts of the district. Famous temples such as Srimukha Lingam, Koteswara Alayam, Endala Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and others in the Srikakulam district wore a festive look with the special prayers on the day.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

