Devotees throng Palanka Kshetra on Toli Ekadasi

‘Toli Ekadasi’ marking the beginning of four-month long ‘Chaturmasa vratam’ to propitiate Lord Mahavishnu was celebrated with religious fervour across Prakasam district on Friday.

Temples big and small were tastefully decorated on the special occasion.

All roads led to the Palanka Kshetra in the thick Nallamala forests in Prakasam district as devotees from far and near thronged the temple of Lord Veerabhadraswamy to witness the annual tribal festival, braving the rugged terrain.

The forest and police personnel from G.V.Palli range provided security to them.

Rituals by descendants

The temple was constructed during the rule of Vijayanagara emperor Srikrishnadevaraya by his chieftains Boda Venkatapati Naidu and Nalagati Pedda Timma Naidu who were entrusted with the task of providing safe passage to pilgrims in the past. Their descendants performed the temple rituals as devotees made a beeline for the temple seeking health, wealth and prosperity. A large number of women who had gathered at the picturesque temple prepared sweet ‘pongali’ on the occasion.

It is the right time for farmers to begin sowing operations hoping for bountiful crops, said Vedic pundit Parankusam Kesavacharyulu.