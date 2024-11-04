Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples on occasion of Karthika Masam

Lord Shiva temples witnessed huge rush of devotees on the first Monday of the auspicious ‘Karthika Masam’, both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Special prayers were offered to ‘Dwadasa Jyotirlingams’ in Sri Pashupathinatheswara Swamy temple on Ring Road in Vizianagaram. The priests performed ‘Ksheerabhisekham’ to Sivalingam and explained the importance of Karthika Masam to the devotees. ‘Rudrabhisekham’ was performed in famous Mudu Kovellu near Vizianagaram fort.

Meanwhile. several major temples in Srikakulam district such as Srimukhalingam, Endala Mallikarjuna Swamy temple of Ravivalasa, Umarudra Koteswara Alayam and Shiva Balaji temple wore a festive look with special prayers and Rudrabhisekhams. The police department asked officers to ensure safety of devotees as they would take the holy dip in Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers during the auspicious month.

