GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples on occasion of Karthika Masam

Published - November 04, 2024 06:38 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Priest performing abhisekham on Shivalingam in Sri Pusupathinadha temple on the occassion of Karthika Masam, in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Priest performing abhisekham on Shivalingam in Sri Pusupathinadha temple on the occassion of Karthika Masam, in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Lord Shiva temples witnessed huge rush of devotees on the first Monday of the auspicious ‘Karthika Masam’, both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Special prayers were offered to ‘Dwadasa Jyotirlingams’ in Sri Pashupathinatheswara Swamy temple on Ring Road in Vizianagaram. The priests performed ‘Ksheerabhisekham’ to Sivalingam and explained the importance of Karthika Masam to the devotees. ‘Rudrabhisekham’ was performed in famous Mudu Kovellu near Vizianagaram fort.

Meanwhile. several major temples in Srikakulam district such as Srimukhalingam, Endala Mallikarjuna Swamy temple of Ravivalasa, Umarudra Koteswara Alayam and Shiva Balaji temple wore a festive look with special prayers and Rudrabhisekhams. The police department asked officers to ensure safety of devotees as they would take the holy dip in Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers during the auspicious month.

Published - November 04, 2024 06:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.