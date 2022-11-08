Devotees throng Kapila Theertham on ‘Kartika Somavaram’

Pilgrims taking shower under the cascading Kapila Theertham waterfalls in Tirupati on Monday, before offering prayers at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple (in the backdrop), on the occasion of ‘Kartheeka Somavaram’. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A steady flow of devotees was witnessed at various Saivite shrines in Tirupati district on Monday, marking the ‘Kartika Somavaram’. The Mondays of Kartika month in Hindu almanac are considered auspicious and it is a norm for people to practice charity and abstinence in this month.

The ‘Kapila Theertham’ temple, abutting the Tirumala hills, wore a festive look with several devotees thronging the compound for worshipping Sri Kapileswara Swamy and His consort Sri Kamakshi Ammavaru.

Thanks to the copious rainfall on Tirumala hills last week, water is gushing down the waterfalls situated next to the temple. Devotees as well as local residents made a beeline to the waterfalls for a holy bath ahead of visiting the temple.

The ‘Ayyappa’ devotees who have made it a norm to visit Tirupati and Tirumala temples ahead of proceeding to Sabarimala, comprised a chunk of the visiting pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has announced a ‘Kartika Somavaram special tour’ package from Tirupati to Mahanandi and Srisailam shrines on November 13 and 20 (Sundays).

According to APTDC Divisional Manager (Tirupati) M. Giridhar Reddy, the buses will start at TTD’s ‘Srinivasam’ complex at 9 p.m. on Sundays to return by 5 a.m. on Tuesdays, after covering the two temples.

The fare is pegged at ₹3,300 per adult and ₹2,540 per child (aged below 10), which includes non-AC transportation, refreshment, breakfast and meals).

For details, contact 0877 – 2289123, 98480 07033 and for bookings, log on to www.aptdc.gov.in or www.aptourism.gov.in.