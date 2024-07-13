GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Devotees throng ISKCON temple on second day of Jagannatha Ratha Yatra

Updated - July 13, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A priest offering prayers at the ISKCON temple on the second day of Jagannath Ratha Yatra,  in Vijayawada on Saturday.

A priest offering prayers at the ISKCON temple on the second day of Jagannath Ratha Yatra,  in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Thousands of devotees thronged the ISKCON temple on Saturday, the second day of the Jagannatha Ratha Yatra, a three-day annual festival under way in Vijayawada. Devotees started visiting the temple near the Skew Bridge from 5 a.m.. Special darshans were arranged in the evening and around 200 different offerings were made to the deity.

Later, cultural performances were organised and international artistes sang bhajans. Arrangements were made to distribute ‘prasadam’ for nearly 10,000 devotees.

The same schedule will be followed on Sunday, the last day of the festival, ISKCON members said. They added that darshan would begin early in the morning and cultural programmes would follow in the evening. This year’s theme focuses on raising awareness among the public on the perils of drug addiction.

