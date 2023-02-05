ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees throng Gunadala Mary Matha shrine for novena prayers in Vijayawada

February 05, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of various parishes in and around Vijayawada attend the holy mass

Tharun Boda

Devotees taking part in the novena prayers atop Gunadala hill in Vijayawada on Sunday.

A large number of devotees offered prayers at the Gunadala Mary Matha shrine as part of the novena prayers underway atop the Gunadala hill in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The sixth day of novena (nine-day prayers) being a holiday, a large number of devotees attended the holy mass offered by priests at the grotto located halfway up the hill.

The holy mass was led by the Catholic Diocese of Vijayawada bishop Rev. T. Joseph Raja Rao. Heralds of Good News, Andhra Province, provincial superior Rev. Fr. Bathula Jayaraj was the chief guest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Members of various parishes in and around Vijayawada attended the holy mass.

The novena, which began on January 31, will be concluded on February 8, and the three-day Gunadala Mary Feast will begin on February 9.

Lakhs of devotees from across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will visit the shrine during the three days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US