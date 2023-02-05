Devotees throng Gunadala Mary Matha shrine for novena prayers in Vijayawada

February 05, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A large number of devotees offered prayers at the Gunadala Mary Matha shrine as part of the novena prayers underway atop the Gunadala hill in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The sixth day of novena (nine-day prayers) being a holiday, a large number of devotees attended the holy mass offered by priests at the grotto located halfway up the hill.

The holy mass was led by the Catholic Diocese of Vijayawada bishop Rev. T. Joseph Raja Rao. Heralds of Good News, Andhra Province, provincial superior Rev. Fr. Bathula Jayaraj was the chief guest.

Members of various parishes in and around Vijayawada attended the holy mass.

The novena, which began on January 31, will be concluded on February 8, and the three-day Gunadala Mary Feast will begin on February 9.

Lakhs of devotees from across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will visit the shrine during the three days.