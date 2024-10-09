Devotees throng Durga pandals in Vizianagaram

Hundreds of devotees have been offering prayers to the Goddess Durgadevi in several temples and pandals established in Vizianagaram in the Dasara season. The pandal with nava Durgas established in station road of Vizianagaram is drawing huge crowds everyday.

Sri Durga Annapoorneswari Puja Seva Samithi trustee K.V.Ravibabu said that the committee had been celebrating the festival for the last nine year in Gadikhana street of Vizianagaram. Vizianagaram tax owners association established the pandal at the municipal corporation office in a traditional way. The organisers said that they have been offering prayers at the taxi junction for the last four decades.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram markets witnessed huge rush with devotees buying fruits, flowers and other puja material for navaratri celebrations.