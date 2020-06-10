Devotees throng counters for darshan tickets

Sensing the sentiment attached by devotees to the darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the TTD changed its stance and released the entire quota of the offline darshan tickets for the week from Wednesday.

The TTD earlier announced that the general public would be allowed for darshan from June 11 and they can avail the facility of offline tickets across specified counters in Tirupati a day in advance and had fixed the daily quota at 3,000 tickets a day.

But thousands of devotees queued up at various counters since the wee hours of the day maintaining mandatory physical distance in their zeal to secure the tickets.

Moved by the unflinching sentiment attached by devotees to the darshan of the presiding deity, the TTD not only enhanced the daily quota to 3,750 tickets but also decided to release the entire quota till June 17.

The queue lines were so huge that the quota of darshan tickets till June 14 got exhausted by noon and quota for the rest three days will be made available from 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Special entry tickets

Same was the case with ₹300 special entry darshan tickets. About 60,000 darshan tickets, which were made available online at 3,000 tickets a day, exhausted within an hour of its release on June 8.