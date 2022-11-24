Devotees throng bathing ghats of Krishna River in Vijayawada to offer prayers on last day of Karthika Masam

November 24, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The bathing ghats on the banks of River Krishna came alive in the wee hours of November 24 (Thursday), with devotees swarming the place to offer prayers and release earthen lamps placed on banana bark, a tradition marking the conclusion of the auspicious Karthika Masam.

The women, braving the biting chill of the winter morning, reached the ghats in the early hours to observe the lamp-lighting ritual that commemorates the mythological lore of ‘Poli Swargam’.

The Durga ghat, which is close to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, was chock-a-block with devotees while the Punnami ghat presented a similar scenario, bathed in the illumination of thousands of lamps set afloat on the serene waters of Krishna.

As the crowd started swelling, devotees faced difficulty in navigating the road leading to the Seetharampuram side of the ghat. Some of them were critical of the “failure of the police department to make adequate arrangements for smooth flow of traffic”.

People who could not take a holy dip in the river made use of the shower bath fountains organised by the Kanaka Durga temple authorities at the ghats.