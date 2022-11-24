  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees throng bathing ghats of Krishna River in Vijayawada to offer prayers on last day of Karthika Masam

Scores of women reached the bathing ghats in the early hours to observe the lamp-lighting ritual that commemorates the mythological lore of ‘Poli Swargam’.

November 24, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sujatha Varma P 6049
Women releasing earthen lamps placed on a banana bark in Krishna River marking the end of the auspicious Karthik Masam, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Women releasing earthen lamps placed on a banana bark in Krishna River marking the end of the auspicious Karthik Masam, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S.Giri

The bathing ghats on the banks of River Krishna came alive in the wee hours of November 24 (Thursday), with devotees swarming the place to offer prayers and release earthen lamps placed on banana bark, a tradition marking the conclusion of the auspicious Karthika Masam.

The women, braving the biting chill of the winter morning, reached the ghats in the early hours to observe the lamp-lighting ritual that commemorates the mythological lore of ‘Poli Swargam’.

The Durga ghat, which is close to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, was chock-a-block with devotees while the Punnami ghat presented a similar scenario, bathed in the illumination of thousands of lamps set afloat on the serene waters of Krishna.

As the crowd started swelling, devotees faced difficulty in navigating the road leading to the Seetharampuram side of the ghat. Some of them were critical of the “failure of the police department to make adequate arrangements for smooth flow of traffic”.

People who could not take a holy dip in the river made use of the shower bath fountains organised by the Kanaka Durga temple authorities at the ghats.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / rivers / hinduism

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.