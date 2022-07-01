Devotees take part in Jagannath Ratha Yatra after two years in Vizianagaram

Hundreds of devotes actively participated in the Jagannath Ratha Yatra organised here on Friday.

Devotees had an opportunity to take part in the yatra after two years, owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Devotees thronged the Santapeta Jagannatha Swamy temple to offer prayers and later participated in the Ratha Yatra from the temple to the Sri Kanyakaparameswari temple. The processional deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra were carried in the chariot.

Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president and trust member of the temple Kapuganti Prakash and others made elaborate arrangements for the festival.