Devotees take part in Giri Pradakshina at Kanaka Durga temple

September 01, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Priests perform special rituals in front of Prachara Ratham;beliefhas it that circumambulation of Indrakeeladri would fulfil wishes

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Devotees taking part in Giri Pradakshina of Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Thursday, August 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Devotees took part in ‘Giri Pradakshina’ (circumambulation) of Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga, here on August 31 (Thursday). 

The temple priests performed special rituals in front of the Prachara Ratham amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

The Giri Pradakshina started from Sri Kamadhenu Ammavari temple on the Ghat Road and covered Kummaripalem, Four Pillars Centre, Sitara, Kabela, Milk Factory, Chittanagar, Kothapeta, Nehru Bomma Centre, Brahmana Street before being concluded near the Mahamandapam.

Devotees covered 7 km around the Indrakiladri as a part of the Giri Pradakshina. En route, they offered prayers to the processional deities on the chariot. They offered coconuts, fruits and flowers to the deities.

Belief has it that performing Giri Pradakshina around the Indrakeeladri on a full moon day would fulfil the wishes of devotees. 

The Giri Pradakshina is conducted for the well-being of people and world peace, said temple priests.

 Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bramaramba and others took part in the programme.

