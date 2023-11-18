HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees swarm Tiruchanur tank to take holy dip during Panchami Theertham

Heavy restrictions leave pilgrims high and dry; traffic brought to a standstill for several hours on Tirupati bypas road with never-before curbs

November 18, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Thousands of devotees taking a dip in the Padma Sarovaram at the same time as the priests immerse the idol of Sudarsana Chakra as part of the Panchami Theertham ritual, at Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur on Saturday.

Thousands of devotees taking a dip in the Padma Sarovaram at the same time as the priests immerse the idol of Sudarsana Chakra as part of the Panchami Theertham ritual, at Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tens of thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the Padma Sarovaram, the temple tank of Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple, here on Saturday, observing the ‘Panchami Theertham’ ritual on the final day of the annual Kartheeka Brahmotsavams.

Priests and TTD authorities carrying the ‘Pasupu Saarey’ in a grand procession around the mada streets of Tirumala temple before presenting to Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanur temple, on the final day of the ongoing Kartika Brahmotsavams, on Saturday.

Priests and TTD authorities carrying the ‘Pasupu Saarey’ in a grand procession around the mada streets of Tirumala temple before presenting to Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanur temple, on the final day of the ongoing Kartika Brahmotsavams, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

While the ‘Pasupu Saarey’ from Tirumala was brought on an elephant ride with priests following on foot all the way to Tiruchanur, it was received by the Tiruchanur temple staff. After performing ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ on the banks of the temple tank, the idol of Sudarsana Chakra was immersed in the tank at the designated auspicious hour.

Thousands of devotees, meanwhile, waited in the tank for the moment of idol immersion and took a dip in the tank amid chants of ‘Govinda Govinda’, as immersing oneself in the tank along with the idol is believed to ward off one’s sins.

Heavy restrictions

The entire Tiruchanur village was cordoned off from all sides unprecedentedly, citing the heavy crowd. With a posse of TTD security guards and policemen posted from non-local destinations, utter clamour prevailed, with the devotees as well as the local residents remaining stranded all over the place. The never-before curbs brought traffic to a standstill on the Tirupati bypass (Chennai-Bengaluru highway) for several hours.

Devotees clad in yellow attire and walking from various destinations in Tamil Nadu were left high and dry. It has been a centuries-old practice for social and charitable organisations to organise ‘Ramanuja Kootams’ to arrange food and accommodation for the trekking devotees, but they were reportedly made to suffer in the garb of restrictions.

As the tank ‘Padma Sarovaram’ was recently renovated, the TTD security sleuths got the gates locked to regulate pilgrim inflow and outflow, but the devotees were seen demanding the sleuths to be left out, which unfortunately is a regular affair on this final day.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, local MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy and R.K. Roja were among those who visited the shrine.

The deity of Padmavati was taken on ‘golden Tiruchi’ in the evening. Curtains came down on the nine-day fete, with ‘Dhwajavarohanam’ when the priests brought down the sacred flag hoisted on the first day.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / festivals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.