Devotees stranded as officials take away private SUV for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit

Family members of Srinivas from Vinukonda were stranded in Ongole as Road Transport Department staff forcibly took away a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rented by him for going on a pilgrimage to Tirumala. The vehicle was seized by the staff in connection with security arrangements for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the city on April 22.

Pouring out their woes, Mr Srinivas and other family members expressed shock and dismay over the way the vehicle rented by them were forcibly taken away for the Chief Minister’s convoy when they were having refreshments in a restaurant late on Thursday. Mr Srinivas, his wife and two children spent anxious movements before another vehicle was arranged for their onward journey. “Even their luggage was taken away in haste by the staff who could not be blamed as they had acted only on instructions from their higher-ups,” Mr Srinivas said.. They were later handed over the luggage.

The Chief Minister's Office sought an explanation from the Department officials concerned following adverse media reports. Meanwhile, Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector A. Sandhya and P. Tirupala Reddy, a Home Guard attached to the Transport Department were placed under suspension by higher officials.

Asked about the incident, District Transport commisssioner B. Krishnaveni said the Department staff acted under intense pressure in view of shortage of SUVs in Prakasam district. “Alternative arrangements were made for the family to proceed to Tirumala,” she told The Hindu when contacted.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party national President N Chandrababu Naidu took strong objection to the way the vehicle engaged by private person was taken away by officials. “It was unfortunate that the YSR Congress Party government was putting into trouble common people through multifarious ways on the occasion of the Chief Minister’s visits such as holding up vehicular traffic and asking shopkeepers in the vicinity of meeting place to down the shutters on the pretext of security arrangements for the visit,” Mr Naidu said.

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nandela Manohar condemned the officials for the inconvenience caused to the family of Mr. Srinivas. He also spoke to Srinivas over the phone and expressed his sympathies.