Devotees stand in long queues to buy TTD diaries

With frustration writ large on their faces, devotees stand in serpentine queue lines that are apparently endless, all for the sake of the much-sought-after diaries published by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). With just a couple of days to go for the New Year, impatience is all pervasive.

The delay in arrival of stocks is attributed to the delayed indent given by the TTD to the Faridabad-based printer. Though the process should have normally happened in July, things were kept pending for the formation of the new trust board, which happened in October, that finally gave its nod to the proposal. Even after the board made a resolution to this effect, the final go-ahead was given a fortnight later, after the necessary proof-reading activities.

Two sizes

The TTD brings out diaries in two sizes. The big one priced at ₹130 has a full page day-planner, while the smaller one costing ₹100 has two dates on a single page. Though diary-writing habit is on the wane, the TTD’s elegant-looking diaries are purchased only to be given away as a ‘sacred gift’ commemorating the English New Year. Normally, the stock of diaries arrives during the Tirumala Brahmotsavams, when it will be formally unveiled and sent to publications stalls for sale. The inordinate delay of nearly two months has caused impatience among the locals, as well as the devotees visiting Tirumala.

Long winding queues are seen at the publications stalls near Sri Govindaraja temple chariot, ‘Srinivasam’ and ‘Vishnu Nivasam’ pilgrim accommodation complexes and in front of TTD administrative building. The stock arriving by dawn is finished in no time, making many unlucky ones return home empty-handed. The diaries are also available at the TTD information centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, where the stocks are sent directly from the printer’s point. One can also book them directly from the TTD’s official portal.

What has understandably made matters worse is the TTD’s decision to downsize the original indent of big diaries from 8 to 6 lakh copies and the small diaries from 3 to 2 lakh copies. Apart from the skewed demand-supply position due to delayed indenting, the ‘No stock’ situation has also apparently created an artificial demand for the product. Already, the printer has delivered 50% of the stock, while the remaining is expected by the first week of January in phases.

On the other hand, the stock situation is much better for the calendars, available in many variants, sizes and pages. Especially, the twelve-sheet calendar costing ₹100 and carrying attractive pictures of Lord Venkateswara on dazzling sheets are sold like the proverbial ‘hot cakes’.