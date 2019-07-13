‘Devotees’ satisfaction is my top priority’

Newly-appointed TTD Special Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Friday stated that ensuring a satisfying darshan for devotees was on top of his agenda.

Talking to media after assuming charge from the full additional in-charge JEO (Tirupati) P. Basanth Kumar inside the temple, Mr. Dharma Reddy said his focus would be on providing a quick and satisfying darshan to devotees reaching the town from across the country.

Past association

Mr. Reddy, who is regarded as the chief architect behind the introduction of the ‘Maha Laghu’ darshan at Tirumala back in 2004, said he would devote all his energies towards improving facilities inside the temple as well as at the cottages and guesthouses.

An officer of the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES), Mr. Reddy has the rare distinction of serving the institution twice in the past during 2004 and 2010. This is for the third time that he is being deputed in TTD in the capacity of Special Officer.

When asked by a reporter for his reaction on his third stint with TTD, Mr. Dharma Reddy said it was a God-given opportunity. “I will leave no stone unturned in meeting the requirements of the visiting public. Not a single day has passed without my praying to the Lord for another chance (to work in TTD) during the past nine years,” Mr. Dharma Reddy said, struggling to contain his emotions.

Sidestepping a question on whether he would prefer to tweak the existing VIP break darshan system, which has of late been criticised for becoming a money-spinning tool for the temple staff, Mr. Dharma Reddy said he would like to implement decisions taken by the TTD board of trustees and said he would work under the directions of the Executive Officer.

President’s visit

Later, Mr. Dharma Reddy chaired a high-level review meeting with heads of various departments and took stock of the arrangements being made for the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind who is scheduled to arrive in Tirumala on Saturday.