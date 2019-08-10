Devotees perform Varalakshmi Vratam at Srisailam

Locals and tourists alike have thronged the Srisailam temple to participate in the ‘Varalakshmi Vratam’ on Friday. A total of 1,685 women have taken part in the festivities, while all of the goods necessary for successful completion of the puja were provided by the temple authorities.

Addressing the devotes, temple executive officer A. Sri Ramachandra Murthy elaborated on the importance of the ‘Vratam’ and added that it is fortunate that the devotees participated in the festivities at the temple.

Later, the devotees were allotted a separate queue line for ‘darshan’ of the presiding deities. After the ‘darshan’, the temple authorities also arranged food for the devotees at the Annapurna Bhavan.