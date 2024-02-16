Devotees offered prayers at Sun God temple on Rathasaptami days

February 16, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Thousands of devotees had darshan at Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple of Arasavilli, Srikakulam district on February 16 on the occasion of Rathasaptami, the most auspicious day in the temple of Sun God.

The pilgrims formed long queues from the early hours to watch Ksheerabhisekham performed to the presiding deity by Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham’s Uttaradhikari Swami Swatmanandendra and other seers.

The locals accord a lot of importance to have darshan of Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy, who is considered to bless them with health and wealth.

Several public representatives including Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Srikakulam MP Kinjrapu Rammohan Naidu, MLCs Palavalasa Vikrant, Varudu Kalyani and other VIPs offered prayers in the early hours.

The temple authorities accorded them a traditional welcome to the VIPs, who expressed happiness over the arrangements for the festival.

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police G. R. Radhika and other officials coordinated the security and traffic arrangements. Indian Red Cross Society chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao said that vehicles were arranged up to the temple premises for senior citizens and physically-challenged persons.

Srikakulam Arya Vysya Sangham leaders Tammana Bhaskar, Mandavilli Gupta, Lions Club’s representatives Natukula Mohan, Badana Devabhusanam and others undertook service activities such as distribution of prasadam and water to the devotees.

