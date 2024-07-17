GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Devotees offer special prayers in Lord Venkateswara temples

Published - July 17, 2024 07:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees offering prayers to Lord Vishnu at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple on the occasion of auspicious Sayana Ekadasi on Wednesday.

Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers on Wednesday in Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Vizianagaram, Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) temples in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Shiva Balaji temple in Srikakulam on the occasion of first Ekadasi, considered to the most auspicious day in the month of Ashadam.

The devotees believe that Lord Maha Vishnu will be in ‘yoga nidra’ — the celestial sleep mode for four months between the Ashadam and Karteekam months, as per Telugu calendar. The sun begins to move southward from Toli Ekadasi, which is also known as Sayana Ekadasi. Shiva Balaji temple priest Gopinambala Venkatasitaramacharyulu performed abhisekham to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple trust chairman Pilla Vijayakumar said that special prayers would be offered to the presiding deity on 24 Ekadasi days in the year in the temple.

